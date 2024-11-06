ACME Solar IPO Opens for Subscription, Mobilises Rs 1,300 Crore From Anchor Investors

Renewable energy firm ACME Solar Holdings Ltd. has collected Rs 1,300 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share sale, which opened for public subscription on Wednesday, November 6.

According to a circular uploaded on BSE's website late Tuesday, foreign and domestic institutions that were allotted shares in the anchor round include the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, HSBC Global Investment Fund, and Abakkus Fund.

Additionally, Nippon India Mutual Fund (MF), HDFC MF, ICICI Prudential MF, TATA MF, Mirae MF, Edelweiss MF, Bandhan MF, SBI Life Insurance, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Canara HSBC Life Insurance and Edelweiss Life Insurance participated in the anchor round.