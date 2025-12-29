Action against corruption: Delhi CM suspends Tehsildar, Sub-Registrar

New Delhi, Dec 29 Showing zero tolerance against corruption, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday ordered the suspension of Kapashera Sub-Registrar and Mehrauli Tehsildar allegedly involved in corrupt practices in the Revenue Department.

The action against the revenue department officials followed a series of complaints and serious allegations of corruption against them, said a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office.

The license of a deed writer posted in Kapashera has also been revoked on the Chief Minister's orders, it said.

Chief Minister Gupta stated that the Delhi government's policy is clear -- there will be no tolerance for corruption at any level.

She said that officers directly involved in public affairs are expected to be honest, sensitive, and accountable.

“If an officer is found negligent or involved in corruption, he or she has no right to remain in service,” said CM Gupta.

The Chief Minister said that the public has elected us to effectively handle the public's work and ensure prompt resolution of their problems. “Any officer or system that obstructs this will face strict and effective action,” she said.

The Chief Minister said this action is an example and that if further complaints of corruption are received against any department or official, the government will take strict action without any pressure or discrimination.

She warned officials that only those officers who discharge their duties with honesty and a spirit of public service will only be allowed to serve in the Delhi government.

Earlier in a welcome news for 2,500 families belonging to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), the Chief Minister announced that citizens will start getting keys to their own flat at Savda Ghevra in the northwestern parts of the city in the New Year.

The government’s push to allot the ready-to-move-in dwelling units to eligible beneficiaries comes as part of CM Gupta’s efforts to improve the quality of life and ensure ease of living in the city for the poor, she said.

The Chief Minister said the government’s thinking is not limited to providing permanent houses alone; rather, the aim is to settle poor families in colonies where all basic facilities related to education, healthcare, sanitation, water supply, green spaces and livelihoods are available together.

She hit out at the previous governments for not allotting keys to the flats to poor beneficiaries.

The Chief Minister said that the Savda Ghevra EWS residential colony has been developed over approximately 37.81 acres of land.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor