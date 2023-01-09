Action against Guj teacher for beating 10 students

Valsad (Gujarat), Jan 9 A government school teacher has been suspended here for allegedly beating ten tribal students after they reported late.

Valsad District Primary Education Officer B.D. Baraiya suspended Khadki village primary school chief teacher, Somraginiben Manat after a complaint that she beat 10 tribal students for reaching school late on Friday.

Baraiya told on Monday, "An inquiry report has confirmed that chief teacher Somraginiben had beaten 10 tribal students of Khadki primary school. The students had to undergo treatment at the primary health centre. Based on the report, she is put under suspension, a departmental inquiry will be conducted against her."

According to the complaint filed with the Dharampur police station by the parents, "on Friday 10 students living at the Sarvodaya Ashram Shala and studying at the primary school of Khadki village, had reached late for morning prayers, so the chief teacher got angry and beat them with a stick, till the stick broke."

Police invoked section of Indian Penal Code for voluntarily hurting, section of Juvenile Justice Act for a person having actual control or charge of child abuse or assault the child. Police Sub Inspector J.J. Dabhi had arrested the teacher on Saturday and produced her before the First Class Judicial Magistrate Court, which granted her bail, said the police station officer.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor