Actress Assault Case: Kerala HC grants anticipatory bail to actor Dileep

Kerala High Court granted anticipatory bail to Malayalam actor Dileep and other accused of allegedly threatening officials probing the 2017 actress assault case.

The single Bench of Justice P Gopinath observed while dictating the order, "apprehensions regarding non-cooperation with the investigation can be addressed by conditions."

The Court also dictated, "prosecution can approach the court for the arrest of the accused if they violate the bail conditions."

Crime Branch of Kerala Police registered the case against Dileep and five others on January 9 for allegedly threatening the officials probing the 2017 actress assault case.

Dileep is named as the first accused in the FIR. Anoop, who is Dileep's brother, and Suraj, Dileep's brother-in-law, are the second and third accused. Appu, Babu Chengamanad are the other accused. One more accused has not been identified yet.

Dileep is also the eighth accused in the actress assault case for alleged conspiracy. The case pertains that an actress who worked in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu films was allegedly abducted and molested inside her car by a group of men who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017.

( With inputs from ANI )

