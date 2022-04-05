Adar Poonawalla: 'If fourth wave comes, it will be mild hopefully'

Adar Poonawalla, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Serum Institute of India (SII) has made an important statement regarding the possible fourth wave of coronavirus infection. When the fourth wave of corona arrives in the country, it will be mild.

"The Covid cases in India are less because we chose the right vaccine. If and when the fourth wave comes, it will be mild hopefully, I don't want to make any predictions but if you look at the way our nation has responded to the new mutant variant, our vaccines have been proven far better," said Poonawalla.

Poonawala also cleared the air about the current vaccine's performance on a new variant.

"Yes our vaccines will work, but you will have to take booster for the future variant, We have enough stocks," clarified Poonawalla.