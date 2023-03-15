ADG visit Indo-Bangladesh Border, reviews border security

Meghalaya [India], March 15: To review the operational preparedness Additional Director General, BSF (Eastern Command) Kolkata, Sonali Mishra, IPS visited the Indo-Bangladesh International border on Tuesday.

While visiting Indo-Bangladesh International Border, she also saw the War Memorial Killapara in West Garo Hills and paid homage to martyrs. ADG also interacted with Brigadier General Md. Sahidul Islam, Regional Commander Sarail, Border Gaurd Bangladesh and other officials at the border.

She also applauded the efforts and dedication of BSF in safeguarding the borders and their efforts to control border crime.

