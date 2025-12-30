Adhir Chowdhury seeks PM Modi’s intervention on Bengali migrant worker attacks

Kolkata, Dec 30 Former West Bengal Congress chief, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, on Tuesday met the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, at the latter’s residence and requested him to initiate action against the attacks on the Bengal-speakers migrant workers.

After the meeting, Chowdhury told media persons that he met the Prime Minister to discuss the issue of the attack on Bengali-speaking migrant workers, especially in the BJP-ruled states.

“I met the Prime Minister. I had come to New Delhi to attend the Congress Working Committee meeting. I sought an appointment with the Prime Minister. I explained to him that lakhs of migrant workers from West Bengal live in other states, who are being oppressed. And this is happening in the BJP-ruled states. I requested the Prime Minister to look into the matter,” said Chowdhury.

He also said that during the meeting with the Prime Minister, he discussed the assurance of the continuing voting rights for the people from the Matua community who are currently settled in West Bengal.

“As regards the Matua community voters, I had earlier written a letter to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The Prime Minister assured me of looking into both the matters raised by me in the meeting today,” Chowdhury said.

He said that Matuas have voted either for the BJP or for the Trinamool Congress for years.

“But they are currently scared of losing their voting rights because of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision exercise,” he said.

The Congress leader added that it is the duty of the Union government to look into the matter.

“The Matuas are a socially backward class of people from the Hindu community,” Chowdhury said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor