"Admired him for his simplicity and commitment for welfare of farmers, weaker sections": LK Advani mourns Parkash Singh Badal

New Delhi [India], April 26 : Condoling the demise of Shirom Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, former deputy Prime Minister LK Adv on Tuesday said the former Punjab chief minister was a grassroots leader who endeared himself to the masses by working tirelessly for the development of the state.

"I am deeply saddened to condole the passing away of Parkash Singh Badal, former Chief Minister of Punjab and a doyen of Punjab politics. Badal ji was a grassroots leader who endeared himself to the masses by working tirelessly for the development of Punjab," Adv said in a statement.

"I shared a long and cherished association with him and I admired him for his simplicity and commitment for the welfare of farmers and weaker sections of the society. Badal Ji's party the Akali Dal was one of the oldest allies of the BJP and that gave us an opportunity to work together when the first NDA government was formed. My heartfelt condolences to Sukhbir ji, Simrat ji and all members of the Badal family. Om Shanti," the BJP veteran added.

A five-time former chief minister, Parkash Singh Badal passed away at Fortis Hospital Mohali on Tuesday at the age of 95.

His mortal remains will be kept at the party office in Chandigarh on Wednesday for paying last respects. The funeral procession will start at around 1 pm. A vehicle, carrying his mortal remains, will set off for Badal village via Rajpura, Bathinda.

Condoling the demise of the veteran Akali leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Badal was a colossal figure of Indian politics, and a remarkable statesman who contributed greatly to our nation.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Extremely saddened by the passing away of Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji. He was a colossal figure of Indian politics, and a remarkable statesman who contributed greatly to our nation. He worked tirelessly for the progress of Punjab and anchored the state through critical times".

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed condolences to Badal's bereaved family and supporters.

"Shri Prakash Singh Badal ji was a political stalwart who played a significant role in Punjab politics for many decades. In his long political and administrative career, he made several noteworthy contributions towards the welfare of farmers and other weaker sections of our society," he said in a tweet.

He added, "Badal Sahab was the son of soil who remained connected to his roots, all his life. I fondly remember my interactions with him on several issues. I'm deeply anguished by his demise. His demise is a personal loss to me. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family and supporters. Om Shanti!"

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also expressed condolences to the bereaved family members and supporters of the SAD patriarch.

"The news of the demise of Sardar Parkash Singh Badal, former Chief Minister of Punjab and former President of Shirom Akali Dal, is sad. He was a lifelong leader of the politics of India and Punjab. I express my deepest condolences to all his bereaved family members and supporters including Mr Sukhbir Singh Badal," Rahul said in his tweet.

Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal also expressed condolence to Sukhbir Badal and his family.

"Received the extremely saddening news of the demise of former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal. May Waheguru ji give his departed soul a place in his holy feet. My condolence is with Sukhbir Badal ji and his entire family," Kejriwal tweeted.

BJP national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill also expressed his condolence saying that Parkash Singh Badal's contribution will never be forgotten.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also expressed grief on the death of his predecessor.

"Received the sad news of the death of the former Chief Minister of Punjab, Parkash Singh Badal," he said on Twitter.

"Saddened to hear about passing of Sardar Parkash Singh Badal. Today, Punjab has lost a stalwart who contributed immensely towards development & well-being of Punjab. Badal Saab's contribution will never be forgotten. Condolences to entire family @officeofssbadal" Mann said in another tweet.

Rajya Sabha MP and AAP leader Raghav Chadha also expressed grief on the politician's demise.

"Saddened by the news of the passing away of former Chief Minister of Punjab, Sardar Prakash Singh Badal. My deepest condolences to his family and friends," Chadha said on Twitter.

The Fortis Hospital, in an official media bulletin, stated, "S Parkash Singh Badal, Former Chief Minister of Punjab, was admitted at Fortis Hospital Mohali on April 16, 2023, with acute exacerbation of bronchial asthma. He was shifted to the medical ICU on 18th April as his respiratory condition worsened. He had been on NIV and HFNC support along with medical management."

"He was being managed under Prof (Dr) Digambar Behera along with the Pulmonology and critical care team supported by Cardiology. Despite appropriate medical management S Parkash Singh Badal succumbed to his illness. Fortis Hospital Mohali deeply condoles the death of S Parkash Singh Badal," the statement added.

Badal was admitted to ICU on April 21, following complaints of breathing difficulties, the SAD had informed earlier.

Badal was CM from 1970-1971, 1977-1980, 1997-2002, and from 2007-2017.

He was also the youngest CM to have ever held office in the state of Punjab.

