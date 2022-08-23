Advocate arrested in UP for stalking woman judge

Hamirpur, Aug 23 Police in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur have arrested an advocate who was accused of indulging in voyeurism and stalking by a woman judge.

Additional SP, Hamirpur, Anoop Kumar, said: "Acting on the FIR lodged by the woman judge in Hamirpur court on Saturday, we arrested Mohammed Haroon from Laxmibai crossing under Kotwali police station area on Monday."

The lawyer was produced in the local court, which sent him to a 14-day judicial custody.

Along with sections of voyeurism under (IPC 354 c) and stalking (IPC 354 d), sections of assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty under (IPC 354) and word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman (IPC 509) have been added against the accused, Kumar said.

The woman judge, in her FIR, said that she joined the court recently.

"In the fourth week of July, I noticed that the accused advocate was ogling at me through a window slit and when I was walking out of my chamber. It happened twice that week," she had stated in the FIR.

