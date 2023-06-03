Affiliation of Damoh school suspended for non-compliance with MP Secondary and Higher Secondary Schools Recognition Rules

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 3 : The affiliation of a private school, where purported posters of girls wearing Hijab came to light, has been suspended for non-compliance with Madhya Pradesh Secondary and Higher Secondary Schools Recognition Rules 2017 and amended rules 2020.

The private school has been identified as Ganga Jamuna Higher Secondary School, Damoh (DICE Code-23120318304).

According to a circular, there was no proper arrangement of library in the school, old furniture and old materials were kept in the laboratories rooms and there was no proper experimental materials in the school. There were 1,208 students registered in the school and there was neither proper arrangement of separate toilets for boys and girls nor pure drinking water.

Besides, in view of the number of students registered in the school, sufficient furniture was not available in the teaching rooms for the seating arrangements of the students. There was no proper arrangement of playground and sports material for the students on the school premises and transport facilities were not available for the students studying in the school, the notice read.

As a result of which, the Joint Director of Public Education, Sagar Division, suspended the affiliation of the school with immediate effect.

Nonetheless, the private school hit the headlines after purported posters of the school went viral on social media in which a few hindu girls were allegedly seen wearing Hijab. Following which right-wing organisations raised the issue.

Following the controversy, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had ordered a probe into the matter.

Earlier, the CM said, "No school has the right to compel any girl to wear anything which is not in their tradition. A matter has come to my notice of a school in Damoh and I have ordered an inquiry in this regard. After investigation, we will take action on the matter on the basis of facts."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor