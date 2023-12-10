Afghanistan hit by another 4.8 magnitude earthquake; no fatalities reported

On Sunday morning at 9:08, Afghanistan experienced an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.8 and 90 km depth. The National Center for Seismology reported the event, stating, "Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.8, Occurred on 10-12-2023, 09:08:17 IST, Lat: 36.19 & Long: 69.91, Depth: 90 Km, Location: Afghanistan. For more information, download the BhooKamp App."

This comes after a previous earthquake on October 13, with a magnitude of 4.6, occurring at 6:39 am and reaching a depth of 50 km. Another similar earthquake took place on August 5, a Saturday, measuring 5.8 in magnitude and with a depth of 181 km. Fortunately, as of now, no fatalities have been reported due to these seismic events.