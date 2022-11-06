African swine fever cases confirmed in pig breeding centre in K'taka's Dakshina Kannada

The cases of African swine fever (ASF) were confirmed in the pigs of a pig breeding centre in the Kelarai area of Nirumarga village of Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district, Deputy Commissioner Ravi Kumar MR said on Saturday.

The official said that necessary measures will be taken as per National Disease Control Guidelines to prevent the spread of this disease.

According to the Deputy Commissioner who is also the chairman of the District Livestock Diseases Management Committee, a 1 km radius from this piggery centre has been declared as a diseased zone and a 10 km radius as an alert zone.

"It has been suggested that diseased pigs should be slaughtered, disposed of scientifically and the place should be sprayed with disinfectant and a nameplate should be installed to prevent the public from visiting the place," he said.

However, the official informed that African swine fever does not cause any disease in humans, adding that it is advised to eat pork well-cooked.

"Pig farmers and others in the alert zone should not visit the affected area for now and should not buy piglets and meat from strangers. Their piggery should be washed with hot water and sprayed with disinfectants. It is better not to feed hotel wastes to pigs, but if necessary, feed them well-cooked. African swine fever is not transmitted to humans by pigs or by eating meat," he said.

The Deputy Commissioner clarified that there is no need for the public and pig farmers to panic.

He asked the pig farmers to take appropriate precautionary measures.

Meanwhile, as many as five pigs have tested positive for African Swine Fever in Madhya Pradesh's Katni on Friday, an official said.

The swines were found positive in Ward 18 Tilak College Road and Ward 30 Bhatta Mohalla of Katni municipal corporation. Following the disease, a prohibitory order has also been issued in the district.

Deputy Director Veterinary Department, RK Singh said, "A few sick pigs were found in here, following which samples of five pigs were sent to a laboratory in Bhopal. The report arrived on November 1 in which they found positive."

Singh said, "Two zones have been formed for the prevention of the disease. One is 'Infected zone' which revolves around the radius of one kilometre of the infected spot and the other is 'Surveillance zone' which covers the area in a radius of nine kilometres. Separate teams have been formed for these zones that will work within the boundaries.

