African Union joins G20 as all member countries accept PM Modi's proposal

On Saturday, the African Union officially became a member of the G20, as all member countries accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposal to include this significant coalition of countries from the global south within the prestigious assembly of the world's foremost economies.

With support from all of you, I invite African Union to join G20, Modi said amid thunderous applause by world leaders at the Summit. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar then escorted President of the Union of Comoros and Chairperson of the African Union (AU), Azali Assoumani, to take his seat at the G20 high table.

Notably, the theme of this year's G20 Summit, which is taking place under India's presidency is Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam or One Earth One Family One Future is drawn from the ancient Sanskrit text of the Maha Upanishad. Essentially, the theme affirms the value of all life human, animal, plant, and microorganisms and their interconnectedness on the planet Earth and in the wider universe.