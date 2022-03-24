After LPG, CNG, now piped cooking gas price hiked in National Capital

After the election results of five states, the fuel price has skyrocketed. Following the hike in petrol and diesel prices, domestic gas cylinders have also become more expensive. The price of a domestic gas cylinder has been increased by Rs 50. Fuel prices were expected to rise after the election results.

Now after hike in rates of petrol, diesel and LPG, the prices of CNG and cooking gas piped which was used in household kitchens (PNG) were hiked on Thursday by Rs 1. CNG price in Delhi has rise upto Rs 59.01 per kg from Rs 58.01. Also, the price of piped natural gas that are used for cooking purposes has also been rise upto 1 RS.

On the other hand, domestic gas cylinders has also been increased, the prices in domestic gas cylinders are as follows,

The price of commercial gas cylinders was increased a few days ago. Since then, the price of domestic gas cylinders has gone up.

Mumbai will now have to pay Rs 949.50 for an LPG cylinder.

In Kolkata, the price is Rs 976, while in Chennai it is Rs 965.50.

In Lucknow, an LPG cylinder costs Rs 987.50.

In Patna, the price of a gas cylinder has crossed Rs.1000.

The price of LPG in Patna has gone up to Rs 1,039.50.