"Agnipath Outreach Program" organised in Telangana's Secunderabad to include technical qualifications in Agnipath scheme

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 11 : The "Agnipath Outreach Program" orgsed in Secunderabad on Tuesday aimed to spread awareness of the Indian Army initiative to include technical qualifications in the Agnipath scheme to become Agniveers.

The outreach program aimed at spreading awareness to young youth about the new addition of qualification criteria of class X or Class XII with ITI or Diploma or professional courses to apply Agnipath scheme to become Agniveers.

Many trades of ITI namely mechcal, and electronic trades in addition to welder/refrigeration mechcs and numerous trades of ITI-qualified persons can now apply the scheme.

This will benefit them to earn bonus marks during selection during recruitment.

The Outreach was conducted under the charge of 1 EME Centre in association with the Department of Employment and Training and National Skill Development Corporation represented by SVK Nagesh Joint Director (training) in the Department of Employment Training and V Prashant, State Engagement Officer in National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC)

During the Programme Brigadier Suresh G, Commandant 1 EME Centre highlighted the salient features of the new transformative reform of adding technical qualifications in 'Agnipath Scheme', the new selection procedure of CEE at the first stage, benefits on completion of terms of engagement of four years to Agniveers under Agnipath Scheme.

He also touched upon the opportunity for ITI/ Diploma holders to apply for Agniveers vacancies in the state of Telangana and Andhra.

He also covered the Infrastructure upgrades as well as best practices being followed at 1 EME Centre to impart qualitative training to Agniveers.

