Agra: Doc performs surgery on right leg of patient instead of left

Doctors' negligence has come to light in a hospital in Agra. The patient's family has alleged that a doctor at a hospital within the limits of Itmad-ud-Daula police station performed a wrong surgery. Doctors operated on the right leg when there was a problem with the bone in the left leg. The patient's family then rushed to the hospital. The police had to intervene to bring the situation under control. But he did not file a complaint in this case. Yogendra Singh is a farmer living in Avalkheda. On January 23, he was hit by a truck while riding his bike. He was injured in it. He was admitted to Dr. Shashipal Sadana's hospital in Itmad-ud-Daula. There he underwent surgery on his right leg. The pain did not subside even after going home. The left leg was sore.

X-ray and CT scans were performed at a hospital in Kamala Nagar as the pain in the legs did not subside. The doctor said that the right leg was in good condition and the problem was in the left leg. After that Yogendra Singh reached Dr. Sadana's hospital. He complained. His relatives rushed him to the hospital. This was reported to the police. Police brought the situation under control. The doctor promised treatment. No complaint has been lodged by the patient in this regard since then. Sadana said, the surgery was performed properly. The allegations of the patient's family are false. The patient is shown all the reports. They are satisfied with that. Now he has no problem, Sadana said.