Agra: Girl Jumps in Front of Kerala Express Train After Quarrel With Boyfriend; Disturbing CCTV Video Surfaces

A woman died on Monday, May 27, after jumping in front of a moving train at Uttar Pradesh's Agra. The shocking incident occurred around 11 am on Monday morning at the Raja Ki Mandi Railway Station in Agra and was recorded by the CCTV surveillance camera on platform number one.

When the train reached the station, the girl jumped on the railway track while arguing with her boyfriend, who was sitting on platform number one of Raja Ki Mandi railway station. When the train came near, she ran towards the platform but was hit by the Kerala Express train coming from the Cantt.

In a 33-second CCTV footage, it can be seen that the girl jumps onto the tracks despite seeing the train coming. She then began arguing with her boyfriend while the train hit and dragged her inside it. The man fled the scene after the fatal accident.

WARNING! Video May Upset Some Viewers

According to officials, the woman was in critical condition and was taken to the SN Medical College and Hospital for treatment by the railway police. An investigation has been launched into the incident, and efforts are underway to ascertain her identity.