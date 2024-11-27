Agra-Lucknow Expressway Accident: 6 Killed, Including 5 Doctors, After Car Rams into Truck in Kannauj

Agra-Lucknow Expressway witnessed a accident in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district, where at least six people were killed and one injured when a speeding car broke through a divider and collided with a truck. Among the deceased, five were doctors affiliated with Saifai Medical College, who were traveling back to Saifai from Lucknow. The incident has left the community in shock, as the victims were returning from their professional duties when the fatal crash occurred.

The accident occurred near the 196-kilometre mark in the Tirva Kotwali area of the Agra-Lucknow Expressway on Wednesday morning at approximately 3:43 am. Authorities are investigating the incident to determine the exact cause. Preliminary reports suggest that the car lost control after the driver allegedly fell asleep, causing the vehicle to break through the divider and crash into a truck traveling in the opposite direction.

A police official confirmed that the accident claimed the lives of six people, including five doctors. Another individual, identified as Jayveer Singh, sustained critical injuries and is currently receiving treatment at Saifai Medical College. Police have informed the families of the deceased, and the bodies have been sent to the morgue for post-mortem.

