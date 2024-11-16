Agra: Myanmar Woman Tourist Dies After Falling Ill at Taj Mahal Ticket Counter Ramp

A female tourist from Myanmar, visiting the Taj Mahal, passed away on the morning of Saturday, November 16, after her health deteriorated. The tourist, identified as Aimint (67), was at the main mausoleum after taking photographs at the Royal Gate and Central Tank.

While climbing the stairs to the mausoleum, she began feeling unwell and sat down on the steps. Shortly after, she collapsed and lost consciousness. She was rushed to a hospital on Fatehabad Road in critical condition, but doctors declared her dead upon arrival.

Also Read | Agra: Ruckus Near Taj Mahal After Iranian Tourists Offer Namaz, Apologise (Watch Video).

ACP Taj Security, Syed Areeb Ahmed, stated that Aimint was part of a group of ten tourists from Myanmar who had arrived in Agra around 9 a.m. The group had parked their vehicle at the Shilpgram parking area and entered the Taj Mahal complex through the VVIP East Gate. They spent time photographing and filming various locations, including the Royal Gate and Central Tank, before heading toward the main mausoleum.

When Aimint's health deteriorated on the stairs, her fellow tourists quickly raised an alarm. CISF personnel and employees of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) responded immediately, helping to transport her out of the premises. Despite their efforts to get her medical attention, she could not be revived. The tourists subsequently informed the Myanmar Embassy and Aimint's family about the incident.