Agra Tragedy: Four Girls from Same Family Drown in Yamuna River After Making Reels

A heart-wrenching incident unfolded in the Agra district as four young girls from the same family drowned in the Yamuna River near Swami Nagla village, falling under the Sikandra Police Station limits. The victims, aged between 10 and 18, had gone to the riverbank to cool off amidst the rising summer heat. Before entering the water, they made a short video reel on their mobile phone, capturing carefree moments, unaware of the looming danger. The incident has cast a pall of gloom over the entire region.

According to eyewitnesses, the girls ventured into the river to bathe and gradually moved farther into the water. Tragedy struck when they unknowingly stepped into a deep pit and began drowning. Locals rushed to their aid, but by the time rescue efforts were initiated, four of the girls had succumbed. Two others were pulled out alive in critical condition and are currently receiving treatment at SN Medical College. Doctors have described their condition as serious, with efforts underway to stabilize them.

The deceased have been identified as Divya (14), Sandhya (12), Shivani (17), and Naina (14), all residents of Nagla Swami. The two survivors, Sonam and Muskan, were visiting from Rami Nagla in Agra to meet relatives. The incident has sparked discussions about the safety of unsupervised swimming in rivers, especially during summer when many seek relief from the heat. Grieving families and locals have demanded immediate steps to prevent similar tragedies, such as proper signage and community awareness near riverbanks.

Police have taken statements from the families and eyewitnesses and confirmed no foul play. Authorities are urging parents to be vigilant during the summer months and are considering deploying warning boards in high-risk riverfront areas. The district administration has expressed condolences and assured support for the bereaved families. Meanwhile, the video reel recorded by the girls just before the tragedy has gone viral on social media, further intensifying public sorrow and concern. This unfortunate event serves as a stark reminder of the unseen perils that natural water bodies can hold.