Agra Woman Seeks Divorce 40 Days After Marriage as Husband Ditches Bathing for Gangajal

A shocking case made headlines on Monday after a woman from Uttar Pradesh's Agra sought divorce from her husband after just 4 days of marriage. According to the TOI report, the woman cited that his husband bath only once or twice a month, which left him with a body stinking so bad that his wife couldn't bear it.

The woman revealed weird issue with her husband, which stunned the society. After discovering her husband's careless personal hygiene the woman approached a family counselling centre and shared that she couldn't live with him like this.

After the bizarre complaint, the official then asked Rajesh, the woman's husband, if it was true or not. He confirmed her claim that he doesn't bathe daily. He only sprinkles Gangajal from the Ganga River on himself once every week. But ever since he got married, he bathed six times in 40 days-- that too after his wife insisted.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Shocker: Three Women Among 5 Beaten to Death in Sukma Over Suspicions of Witchcraft; Five Arrested.

When a woman started insisting on her husband bathing daily, the couple started having frequent fights over the hygiene issues of the husband. And when Rajesh didn't agree to bathe daily, the wife decided to file a divorce and went back to her parent's home, a family counsellor told India Today. Following this, the woman's family also filed a dowry harassment case against Rajesh at a local police station. Meanwhile, the woman also sought a divorce from her husband just days after being married.

Considering the bizarre nature of the case, the police intervened and spoke to Rajesh, after which he agreed to bathe daily. But, his wife is now unwilling to return to her marital home and continue the marriage with him.