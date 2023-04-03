Ahead of Karnataka Assembly Elections, Farmers worried about the Gun deposit system

The farmers in the foothills of the reserve across the South Kannada district are worried about seeing the increasing cases of wild animals including elephants, monkeys, and pigs attacking the plantation from the forest. Assembly polls for 2023 have already been announced. Farmers say that notice is coming again for the deposit of our guns. This system has been in place since ancient times for the purpose of protecting crops by issuing gun licenses to farmers. Crop protection can be done by guns if the situation of wild animals is unavoidable.

“Every time whenever there is an election and in the name of the polls, we have to deposit guns in the police station. How can we protect our crops during this period.” These are the words of the distressed farmers. Mahesh Puchchappadi Secretary, of the All-India Nut Growers Association, said that in neighbouring Kerala farmers are exempted from gun deposits. The same should be applied to us. This is the unanimous demand of the farmers. Farmers are saying there is no instance of their guns being used for criminal activities. Hence, they are demanding that the practice of depositing guns should be stopped along with appropriate instructions.