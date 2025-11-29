Ahmedabad: AMC Demolishes 29 Houses Near Narendra Modi Stadium Ahead of Commonwealth Games

As part of preparations for the upcoming Commonwealth Games and Olympics in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has begun a demolition drive on Saturday, November 29 to remove illegal encroachments near the Narendra Modi Stadium in the Motera area.

Several houses in Motera’s Baldevnagar were falling within the TP Road alignment. The corporation had earlier issued notices to residents asking them to vacate. However, the residents approached the Gujarat High Court, which rejected their plea. This cleared the way for the city municipal corporation to proceed with the demolition on an immediate basis, according to Bhaskar English.

VIDEO | Ahmedabad: Civic body begins demolition of 29 houses in Motera to open a road near Narendra Modi Stadium.#AhmedabadNews#Ahmedabad



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/YUZHbaG8mG — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 29, 2025

Work is underway to develop the area behind the Narendra Modi Stadium, where the SVP Enclave is planned at a cost of several crores. A total of 29 houses in Baldevnagar and Subhashnagar obstructed the proposed direct TP Road from Acher Depot to Torrent Power.

Also Read | Delhi Demolition Drive: DMC Razes Illegal Constructions and RSS Office in Karol Bagh.

The demolition drive was conducted to open the 24-metre-wide TP Road passing through the Sabarmati area and next to the stadium. The operation began early in the morning with two JCBs and municipal staff. A large police force was deployed to maintain law and order.