Ahmedabad cops seize drugs valued at Rs 3.5 cr concealed in parcels

Ahmedabad, June 22 The Ahmedabad Crime Branch has busted an international drug smuggling network that used parcels containing clothes and toys to hide and transport narcotics, including liquid drugs and high-quality marijuana.

Officials recovered 58 packets of hybrid marijuana and two bottles of liquid drugs, valued at over Rs 3.5 crore, concealed ingeniously in books, teddy bears, and other children's toys. The parcels, originating from the US and Canada, were identified and intercepted with the assistance of sniffer dogs and subsequent videography documentation during the unboxing process.

Additional Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Bharat Patel, highlighted the sophisticated methods employed by the traffickers, who leveraged social media platforms to promote and distribute their illicit products.

"The careful monitoring of social media and information from informants has played a crucial role in unmasking this new modus operandi," said Additional ACP Patel. He also noted the collaboration with the Customs Department, which had suspected such activities.

The investigation has revealed that the parcels were often addressed to non-existent people at incorrect addresses -- a tactic used by the smugglers to evade detection. Known courier companies were manipulated into shipping these parcels. Once the parcels were in transit, accomplices would track them using a unique code, receive delivery details, and intercept the parcels before delivery.

"The operation has not only prevented significant quantities of drugs from circulating on the streets but also helped us identify several individuals involved in the operation, shedding light on a broader network," added Patel.

The crime branch has registered an FIR and is continuing its investigation to apprehend everyone involved in this intricate smuggling ring.

