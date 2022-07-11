AIADMK appoints Palaniswami as interim general secretary, expels Panneerselvam from all posts

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) today annulled the dual leadership structure and formally appointed Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) as the party’s Interim General Secretary, vesting in him full powers to helm the organisation. In its Executive Committee and General Council meeting held here, the AIADMK endorsed scrapping the erstwhile top two positions of Coordinator and Joint Coordinator held by OPS and Palaniswami, respectively.

In the meet, O Panneerselvam (OPS) was expelled from the party's primary membership and from his post of treasurer. It was senior leader and former Minister C Vijayabaskar who presented accounts related to party finances in the meet today, which was a clear indication that OPS would be eased out.Leaders R Vaithilingam, JCD Prabhakar, and Manoj Pandian, who are staunch supporters of OPS, have also been expelled from the party for their 'anti-party activities'. They were expelled through a special resolution moved by Natham R Viswanathan for which GC members gave their approval immediately. Moving the special resolution, Viswanathan said, "Panneerselvam has been siding with the DMK government and has been hailing the functioning of that government, with a view to weaken the AIADMK. Panneerselvam lodged a complaint with the State police against the June 23rd GC meeting of the party. This is violative of all rules of the AIADMK."

