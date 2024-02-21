AIADMK Commences Distribution of Application Forms for Lok Sabha Polls

Chennai, Feb 21 The main Opposition party of Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK on Wednesday started distribution of application forms for the Lok Sabha elections.

The General Secretary of the AIADMK and Opposition leader of Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) in a statement on Wednesday said that the application forms for general and reserved constituencies can be collected by paying Rs 20,000 and Rs 15,000 respectively.

The statement said that the application forms for the 39 seats of Tamil Nadu and one seat of Puducherry could be collected from the party headquarters where they would be available till March 1.

EPS said in the statement that aspiring candidates should fill in all the columns in the form to avoid disqualification and submit them in the party headquarters. However, the AIADMK leader’s statement did not mention the last date of submission of the forms.

In the 2019 general elections, the AIADMK-led alliance won only one seat from Tamil Nadu when OP Ravindranath of the AIADMK defeated senior Congress leader and former Union Minister, EVKS Elangovan.

The AIADMK has now cut off its ties with the BJP and is expecting to win a few seats from the state as the minority communities are not as against the party as they were during the 2019 polls.

