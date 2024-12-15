AIADMK executive council meet passes sixteen resolutions, vows to make Edappadi CM again

Chennai, Dec 15 The AIADMK executive council meeting held at the Shrivaaru Venkataachalapathy Palace Hall in Vanagaram, Chennai, on Sunday passed sixteen resolutions.

Among these, the party resolved to make Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu again in 2026.

The session, chaired by AIADMK Presidium Chairman Tamil Magan Hussain, was attended by 2,523 general and executive committee members, along with 1,000 special invitees.

During the general body meeting, condolences were expressed for the death of senior Congress leader E.V.K.S. Elangovan. Tributes were also paid to industrialist Ratan Tata, CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, former Karnataka Chief Minister S.M. Krishna, and late actor Delhi Ganesh.

Another resolution also urged the Central government to abandon the construction of a tungsten mine near Melur, Madurai and condemned the Tamil Nadu government for its failure to halt the project despite public pressure.

The AIADMK in another resolution condemned the state government’s hypocritical stance on the cancellation of the NEET exam. The party also called on the Central government to amend the Constitution to return education to the state list.

The Tamil Nadu government was criticised for failing to address the basic needs of people impacted by Cyclone Fengal.

The party condemned the rising prices and high taxes, stating these issues are severely affecting the livelihoods of Tamil Nadu’s people.

Another resolution criticised the DMK government for the deteriorating law and order situation and failure to fulfil election promises.

The party urged the central government to declare the Thirukkural a national book and to make Tamil the language of litigation in the Chennai High Court. Additionally, it called for laws to be named in English instead of Hindi.

The DMK government was criticised for wasting funds on initiatives like Formula 4 racing and pen memorials. The AIADMK also condemned the discontinuation of the Kudimaramathu Scheme.

The party also condemned the lack of progress on the Godavari-Cauvery, Parambikulam-Aliyar, and Pandiyar-Punnambuzha irrigation projects.

A resolution urged the DMK government to conduct a caste-wise census and criticized its inaction in releasing Muslim prisoners.

The AIADMK urged the central government to ensure fair financial distribution, noting Tamil Nadu contributes significantly to the central treasury but receives less than one-fourth in return. It emphasised this disparity hinders development projects in the state.

The AIADMK executive council reaffirmed its commitment to addressing the concerns of Tamil Nadu’s people and reiterated its goal of regaining power in the 2026 state elections.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor