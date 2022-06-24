AIADMK leaders meet NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu

AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam and P Ravindhranath on Friday met National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) candidate for the presidential polls Droupadi Murmu in the national capital.

Notably, AIADMK has conveyed its support to the presidential candidate of the NDA in the forthcoming elections slated to be held on July 18.

The meeting of the leaders comes soon after Murmu filed her nomination papers in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders of the party.

Earlier today, according to the sources, Murmu spoke to leaders of Opposition parties including Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Trinamool Congress (TMC) seeking their party's support for her candidature ahead of filing her nomination.

Murmu spoke with Congress interim-President Sonia Gandhi, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

According to the sources, Mamata Banerjee did not make any commitment to Murmu but wished her all the best for the election.

Despite Yashwant Sinha being nominated as the presidential candidate of the joint opposition, Murmu sought the support of Opposition parties.

Meanwhile, Murmu filed her nomination papers at the Parliament Library Building in the national capital today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed her name for the nomination, which was seconded by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

She had met PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday, a day ahead of her filing the nomination papers.

Notably, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday extended support to NDA presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu, who will be the first tribal woman to hold the position if she wins.

The presidential polls are slated to be held on July 18 and its counting will take place on July 21.

( With inputs from ANI )

