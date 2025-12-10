AIADMK's key meetings today to finalise 2026 Assembly election strategy, pass political resolutions

Chennai, Dec 10 With the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections drawing closer, the AIADMK will convene its crucial Executive Committee and General Council meetings on Wednesday at Vanagaram on the outskirts of Chennai.

The twin meetings are being seen as a decisive moment for the party as it attempts to regroup and chart its electoral course amid mounting political challenges.

Since the demise of former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, the AIADMK has struggled to retain its dominance, facing a series of electoral setbacks and internal turbulence. The party, which is preparing to contest the forthcoming Assembly polls in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party, is also hopeful of expanding the coalition by bringing more regional parties on board to form a broad-based “mega alliance”.

At the centre of the day's deliberations is the leadership of General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami. Sources within the party said that there is growing pressure on Palaniswami to unify the organisation, resolve factional issues and project a strong face to the electorate.

Against this politically charged backdrop, the meetings assume added significance. Senior leaders indicated that the Executive Committee and General Council are expected to discuss the party’s election strategy in detail, finalise organisational revamps and pass a series of political resolutions.

One of the most keenly watched developments is likely to be a resolution formally projecting Edappadi K. Palaniswami as the AIADMK’s Chief Ministerial candidate for the 2026 elections.

The General Council meeting, which is being presided over by Council President Tamilmagan Hussain, will witness the participation of over 2,500 members from across the state.

The venue has been decked up with massive cut-outs of Jayalalithaa and Palaniswami, reflecting the party’s attempt to blend its legacy with current leadership.

Party sources said elaborate arrangements have been made for attendees, with food being organised for nearly 10,000 people in view of the large turnout expected from various wings of the party.

The meeting is being held at a private wedding hall in Vanagaram, which has been placed under tight security.

As Tamil Nadu heads into another high-stakes election season, the AIADMK conclave is widely expected to shape the party’s political messaging, leadership projection and alliance strategies in the months ahead.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor