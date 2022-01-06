AIIMS doctor raise concern over health care workers, says 'Cannot afford doctors falling sick'

Amid the rise of the corona, not only citizens but health care workers are also in danger, in the country many doctors and health care workers have been tested positive for corona since the third wave hit.

On the name note, A doctor from Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday also expressed his concerns on health care workers getting infected by the virus, he said that Delhi "cannot handle" the burden of overwhelmed medical staff.

"Say, we have 25 million (people) in Delhi, even if 1% hospitalised, Delhi NCR cannot handle it," said Dr. P Sarat Chandra, professor of neurology at AIIMS, ANI reported. "We cannot have a double jeopardy of health care workers also collapsing," he added.

He also raised the concerns over doctors and said, "almost 50 percent residents are sick, they have mild symptoms, but they have not been able to work...We cannot afford doctors falling sick. They (medical staff) have to take full precautions because they are the frontline soldiers,"

He further urged the people to follow, necessary protocols during this period, "Even if 1 percent of the population requires hospitalisation, it would be a huge number. So it's our responsibility to not let our guards down thinking it's a mild infection," he said.

According to reports, nearly 50 doctors have tested Covid positive in AIIMS, while 26 others have been infected by the virus at the Safdarjung Hospital.