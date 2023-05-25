"Aim is to make Bengaluru drugs-free": Karnataka's new DGP Dr Alok Mohan

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 25 : Two days after taking charge as the Director General of Police (DGP) of Karnataka, Alok Mohan held a meeting with Bengaluru City Police on Thursday wherein he directed the officials to make the city drugs-free.

"We aim to make Bengaluru drugs-free. There will be zero tolerance towards rowdy activities. No illegal activities will be allowed at any place in the city," Dr Alok Mohan while talking to ANI.

Alok Mohan held a meeting with the senior police officials in Bengaluru on Thursday for the first time after taking over the top post. All officers of the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and above were present in the meeting.

He further said that in the meeting with all senior officials, the officials discussed about the drug menace in Bengaluru and how to tackle it.

"Bengaluru will soon be a drug-free city and I directed the officials to work for it. There will be no place for rowdyism and illegal activities in the city. Any such activities will strictly be monitored and stern action will be taken on those who try to disturb the law and order," he added.

Earlier, on Tuesday Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar came down heavily on the top brass of the state police during a meeting with senior police officials in Bengaluru.

"There will be no moral policing anymore. We will put an end to this," Siddaramaiah had said.

"The police must not look at crimes through the prism of this religion or that religion. All people must be viewed equally and must be given equal protection," the chief minister had added.

