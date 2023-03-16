Air Force sergeant arrested for friend's murder in UP

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), March 16 An Air Force sergeant, posted at Kanpur's Chakeri Air Force base, has been arrested for murder over a love affair with the victim's wife, said police.

A dentist, Gaurav Pratap Singh, 42, was brutally murdered in Maharajpur police station area of Kanpur.

The police detained dentist's friend, Sergeant Mudit Srivastava, on the basis of suspicion.

During interrogation, Mudit confessed to his crime.

He admitted that he was having an affair with Gaurav's wife.

ACP Chakeri, Amar Nath, told reporters, "During questioning, Mudit claimed that he killed his doctor friend Gaurav because he was in a relationship with the former's wife Priyanka, and suspected that Gaurav had come to know about their affair. Mudit felt that now Gaurav might kill him, so he killed him first."

