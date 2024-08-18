Air India Air Hostess Attacked by Intruder in London Hotel Near Heathrow

Air hostess of Tata-owned airlines Air India was attacked by an intruder in her hotel room near Heathrow in London earlier this week. According to the information, the accused was nabbed by her colleagues, who were in adjacent rooms after the hostess cried. She was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The air hostess is now back to India where she is being counselled. Air India's Spokesperson issued a statement condemning the crime and said the airline is providing all possible support to the victim. They said teams are working with the local police to punish the accused.

"Air India accords foremost priority to the safety, security and wellbeing of our crew and staff members. We are deeply anguished by an unlawful incident of intrusion at a hotel, operated by a major international chain, that affected one of our crew members," Air India Spokesperson said.

"We are providing all possible support to our colleague and their broader team, including professional counselling. Air India is also working with the local police to pursue the matter to the fullest extent of the law, and with the hotel management to ensure such incidents are not repeated. We request that the privacy of those involved is respected," AI spokesperson further stated.

The incident occurred post shortly after midnight at around 1.30 am at the Radisson Hotel in London near Heathrow. That night, crew members of multiple AI flights were at the hotel.

“The crew member was sleeping when an intruder attacked her in her room around 1.30 am. Startled, she woke up and screamed for help. He attacked her with a clothes hanger and dragged her on the floor as she tried to escape towards the door,” sources told TOI.

Her colleagues immediately came to her rescue. “She was badly bruised and the intruder tried to escape. The police were called in and she was taken to a hospital. She could not fly back on duty and a friend from the crew stayed back with her,” sources added.

“The intruder was arrested. He might have been a homeless person who walked into the hotel and managed to enter the room. The lack of security in the hotel is shocking. Luckily the crew member’s friends came to her rescue quickly and save her just in time,” sources say.