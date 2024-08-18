Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 69-Year-Old Man Rapes Minor Girl in Beohari; Arrested

Published: August 18, 2024

A shocking incident has emerged from Madhya Pradesh's Beohari on Sunday, August 18, where a 69-year-old man has been ...

Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 69-Year-Old Man Rapes Minor Girl in Beohari; Arrested

A shocking incident has emerged from Madhya Pradesh's Beohari on Sunday, August 18, where a 69-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl. The incident occurred in Byahari, located in the Shahdol district, where the accused reportedly lured the girl to a secluded area and assaulted her.

According to reports, the accused apprehended the girl and raped her before fleeing the scene. Upon learning of the incident, the girl's family immediately filed a complaint with the police, prompting the arrest of the accused.

The police acted quickly, registering a case and launching an investigation into the matter. There has been significant public outrage over the incident, with local residents demanding strict action against the perpetrator.

Shahdol Zone Inspector General Anurag Sharma confirmed the incident, stating, "A minor girl was raped in Byohari. The police have arrested the accused, and a case has been registered under relevant sections of the law, including the POCSO Act."

