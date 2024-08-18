Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 69-Year-Old Man Rapes Minor Girl in Beohari; Arrested

A shocking incident has emerged from Madhya Pradesh's Beohari on Sunday, August 18, where a 69-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl. The incident occurred in Byahari, located in the Shahdol district, where the accused reportedly lured the girl to a secluded area and assaulted her.

According to reports, the accused apprehended the girl and raped her before fleeing the scene. Upon learning of the incident, the girl's family immediately filed a complaint with the police, prompting the arrest of the accused.

The police acted quickly, registering a case and launching an investigation into the matter. There has been significant public outrage over the incident, with local residents demanding strict action against the perpetrator.

#WATCH | A minor girl raped by a 69-year-old man in Madhya Pradesh's Beohari



Anurag Sharma, IG, Shahdol Zone says, " In Beohari, a minor girl was raped. Police have arrested the accused...case has been registered under 64, 351 sections of BNS and POCSO Act. The accused is 69… pic.twitter.com/YdPigpZDRG — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2024

Shahdol Zone Inspector General Anurag Sharma confirmed the incident, stating, "A minor girl was raped in Byohari. The police have arrested the accused, and a case has been registered under relevant sections of the law, including the POCSO Act."