Air India Announces Major Change for London Travelers: Here’s What You Need to Know

If you're planning a trip to London soon, I've got some great news for you! Air India just dropped a travel advisory today, on December 10, and they’ve made an important announcement for all passengers. This update is going to make your travel experience a lot smoother. They’ve extended the check-in time for flights from London Heathrow to India. Now, you’ll have more time to get everything sorted out. The check-in window has been bumped up from 60 minutes to 75 minutes!

So, what did Air India say?

They shared this info on their social media. In their post, Air India mentioned that for flights leaving from London Heathrow to India, the check-in counters will now open 75 minutes before your scheduled departure. That’s an increase from the previous 60 minutes. This change is all about making things easier for passengers.

Why the change?

Air India explained that they want to make sure passengers are comfortable during their journey, so they decided to add an extra 15 minutes to the check-in time. This move is aimed at ensuring smooth travel even when things get busy. They want to make sure you have enough time for check-in and security checks, especially during peak hours.

Air India had also previously extended the check-in time for international flights at India’s Indira Gandhi International Airport from 60 minutes to 75 minutes.