Air India Cancels Delhi-Narita Flights on August 16 Due to Inclement Weather Warning - Details Inside

Air India has cancelled its scheduled flights from Delhi to Narita, Japan, on Friday due to inclement weather warnings in Tokyo. Flights AI306 and AI307 on the Delhi-Narita-Delhi route have been cancelled for August 16. The airline announced that passengers with confirmed bookings on these flights will be offered a one-time waiver on rescheduling and full refunds for cancellations.

"Air India regrets to inform the cancellation of its flights AI306 and AI307 on the Delhi-Narita-Delhi sector on 16 August 2024 due to inclement weather warning at Tokyo. Customers with confirmed bookings on our flights on 16 August 2024 will be offered a one-time waiver on rescheduling and full refunds for cancellation. We would like to reiterate that at Air India, the safety of our customers and crew remains top priority," the airline said in a statement on X.

For more information, please call our Contact Centre please call our 24/7 Contact Centre at 01169329333 / 01169329999 or visit our website http://airindia.com," It further wrote.