Air India introduces new Mangaluru-Mumbai flight service

Flyers between Mangaluru and Mumbai received a boost with the Air India introducing its second daily flight between the two coastal cities from June 10.This comes close on the heels of IndiGo adding a third daily flight on Mumbai-Mangaluru sector on May 22. With this, the two airlines now operate five daily flights on this much travelled sector. In 2022, Mumbai-Mangaluru emerged as the busiest route, with 4.9 lakh passengers flying to and from.

The Air India flight 1679 departs Mumbai at 12.40 pm to reach Mangaluru at 2.10 pm. On the return leg, the AI 1680 leaves Mangaluru at 2.50 pm to reach Mumbai at 4.35 pm. The inaugural leg of this flight saw 182 passengers arrive on AI 1679 and 167 passengers leave for Mumbai on AI 1680. The other Air India flight AI 679 leaves Mumbai at 5.45 am to reach Mangaluru at 7.20 am. Flight AI 680 leaves Mangaluru at 7.55 am and arrives in Mumbai at 9.35 am.The inaugural flight of the service welcomed 182 passengers on AI (1679), while 167 passengers departed for Mumbai on AI (1680). The other Air India flight, AI (679), departs Mumbai at 5.45 am and arrives here at 7.20 am. On the return journey, flight AI (680) leaves Mangaluru at 7.55 am and reaches Mumbai at 9.35 am. IndiGo has indicated that it will continue operating its third daily flight to Mumbai until the end of the current summer airline schedule, which concludes on October 28.Initially planned until June 15, the low-cost carrier has extended the flight’s availability for ticket booking until July 31. As a result, the MIA currently experiences a daily average of 38 air traffic movements (ATMs), with the passenger count (both domestic and international) hovering around 5,000, the release said.