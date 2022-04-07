Air India suspends flights from Delhi to Moscow until further notice

Tata Group-owned Air India has suspended its flight from Delhi to Moscow and the prospects for the resumption of flights remain uncertain at this moment.

The official reason for the suspension is not known yet.

In an official statement, Russian Embassy in India said, "Please note that Air India has stopped selling tickets on the Delhi Moscow-Delhi route. The prospects for the resumption of flights remain uncertain at the moment."

"According to the Air India office, funds for previously purchased tickets for cancelled flights can be returned to passengers in full. In connection with the abolition by the Government of India restrictions on international air traffic, it is possible to freely use transit routes to Russia through Tashkent, Istanbul, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha and other available destinations," the statement read.

Union Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar on Wednesday said in the Lok Sabha that the Ukraine-Russia conflict has had significant consequences on the global economy while the government is taking measures in the national interest to mitigate the impact. He, while explaining India's stand in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, said that India encourages talks between Kyiv and Moscow, including at the level of their Presidents.

"In terms of diplomacy, India continues to press forcefully for an immediate cessation of hostilities and an end to violence. We encourage talks between Ukraine and Russia, including at the level of their Presidents. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to both of them in this regard," Jaishankar said.

The Minister underlined that the conflict has had significant consequences for the global economy, including India's. Like all other countries, we too are assessing the implications and deciding what is best in our national interest, he added.

Jaishankar further said that New Delhi conveyed the message when Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was in Delhi that "if India can be of any assistance in this matter, we will be glad to contribute".

Explaining India's stand over the Russia-Ukraine situation, he said: "What should India do in these circumstances? At a time when energy costs have spiked, we clearly need to ensure that the common person in India is not subjected to additional and unavoidable burden."

The MEA urged countries to respect the international law, sovereignty and territorial integrity of all States.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor