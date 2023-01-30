Air India to use software for real-time intelligence, reporting, status of in-flight incidents

Aiming to enhance safety management and for the status of in-flight incidents, Air India will use the Coruson software application.

In a statement, Air India said the airline has selected UK headquartered Ideagen's enterprise cloud software application, Coruson, to further enhance end-to-end safety management, including real-time intelligence, reporting and status of in-flight incidents.

The safety data software application, which will be online with effect from May 1, 2023, will weed out the requirement of paperwork to a large extent and ensure automated processes relay critical information to key personnel and authorities without delay. This will also lead to timely action. Air India is separately engaged in procuring iPads for pilots and crew members, and when introduced, Coruson will also be available on these devices as well, the statement reads.

It further reads that Air India has always been according to top priority to the safety of its passengers and crew, and this tie-up with Coruson is another step in that direction.

Ideagen software covers all aspects of risk, giving the airline full visibility of safety data from maintenance of the aircraft through to cabin crew checks on board. It will provide Air India with complete visibility across the airline's entire organisation, allowing it to access the latest data and use this to spot and mitigate potential risks, thereby enhancing the safety of operations.

Commenting on the development, Henry Donohoe, Head of Safety, Security and Quality, Air India, said, "We are going for a significant and substantial upgrade of our existing systems and processes to ensure seamless flow of intelligence and data on a real-time basis. Coruson is trusted by the aviation industry globally for risk mitigation, auditing, and training. Its induction will go a long way in enhancing our capabilities for the safety and well-being of our passengers and crew, particularly at a time when Air India is rapidly expanding its network on both national and international routes."

Ideagen's customer base of more than 11,400 includes more than 250 airlines and all of the top aerospace and defence companies including respected brands such as British Airways, Emirates, Boeing, Airbus, BAE and the US Navy.

Recently, the aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has imposed financial penalty in three separate cases of unruly passengers. DGCA said that Air India had not followed protocol when a disorderly male passenger on a Nov. 26 flight from New York to Delhi urinated on an elderly woman who was also travelling onboard.

