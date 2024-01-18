Air Passenger Traffic in India Likely To Reach 300 Million by 2030, Says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced on Thursday that the annual count of domestic passengers in India is anticipated to witness a substantial increase, reaching 300 million by 2030, a notable surge from the 153 million recorded in 2023. Addressing the inaugural session of Wings India 2024, a civil aviation conclave and exhibition, Scindia also highlighted the projected growth in the number of airports and waterports, which is expected to surpass the current 149 to exceed 200 across the country.

With 300 million passengers a year in 2030, India's aviation penetration would be at 10 to 15 per cent and still be a potential market. He noted that the domestic air passenger traffic witnessed 15 per cent growth CAGR while that of international 6.1 per cent in the last decade.

Over the past 15 years, there has been a substantial growth in domestic cargo, registering a remarkable increase of 60%, while international cargo experienced a commendable growth rate of 53%. Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, General VK Singh, and Telangana Minister K Venkat Reddy also addressed the audience on this occasion.