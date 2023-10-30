Air Pollution: 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign to run in all 70 Delhi assembly constituencies on Nov 2

New Delhi, Oct 30 Delhi Minister of Food and Supplies Imran Hussain on Monday said that on Thursday ‘Red Light On-Gaadi Off’ campaign will run in all 70 Assembly constituencies across the national Capital.

On Monday, Hussain led the campaign 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' at Chandgi Ram Akhara, the red light near ISBT Kashmere Gate to urge people to switch their vehicles off at traffic signals.

Earlier, Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai initiated the campaign at the red lights of Barakhamba Road and ITO intersection in Delhi.

While interacting with people, Hussain said that Delhiites had done commendable work previously, and he was confident that they would defeat pollution this time as well.

“The Kejriwal government has started the 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign to control vehicular pollution in Delhi. If every Delhiite responsibly contributes by participating in the campaign, then vehicular pollution in Delhi can be reduced by 15-20 per cent,” said Hussain.

“On November 2, the campaign will be run in all 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi. On November 3, an awareness campaign regarding the same will be conducted among children in schools through the 2000 Eco Clubs of the schools,” said Hussain.

He further said that the Delhi Government has taken several steps to curb air pollution in Delhi such as bringing the tree transplantation policy, establishing Green War Room, an anti-dust pollution campaign, an electric vehicle policy, the ‘Red Light on, Gaadi off’ campaign and many others.

“The Delhi Government is the first state Government to come up with a solution to stubble burning by using bio decomposer,” he said.

