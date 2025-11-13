AIU suspends Al-Falah University's membership following terror probe links

New Delhi, Nov 13 The Association of Indian Universities (AIU) has suspended the membership of Al-Falah University in Faridabad, Haryana, with immediate effect on Thursday.

The action, taken via an official letter dated November 13, 2025, follows the institution's intense scrutiny amid the terror probe into the deadly Red Fort car blast in Delhi on November 10.

Citing its bylaws, the AIU stated that the decision was based on "media reports," indicating that the university "does not appear to be in good standing".

The university was thrust into the national spotlight after it was revealed that Dr. Umar Un Nabi, the primary suspect in the November 10 blast, was associated with this college along with other accused Dr Muzammil Ganaie, and Dr Shaheen Sayeed.

As a result of the suspension, Al-Falah University is now prohibited from using the AIU name or logo in any of its activities and has been instructed to remove the logo from its official website forthwith.

“Further, it is informed that Al-Falah University, Faridabad, Haryana, is not authorised to use the name or logo of AIU in any of its activities, and the AIU logo must be removed from the university’s official website forthwith,” the letter said.

Earlier in the day, the Bengaluru-based National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) issued a show cause notice to the Al-Falah School of Engineering and Technology, Fatehpu,r for falsely claiming and publicising that the colleges run by the University are NAAC accredited.

Al-Falah University, a private institution located about 27 km from the Haryana-Delhi border, on Raga Road, District Faridabad, Dhauj, has come under national spotlight over the past few days owing to shocking developments that include a massive recovery of explosives and the blast near the iconic Red Fort in Delhi that left 12 people dead, dozens injured and shook the nation.

