AIUDF MLA slams PM Modi, calls him "modern Jinnah of India"

AIUDF MLA Mazibur Rahman on Sunday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi "modern Jinnah" of India.

The AIUDF MLA from the Dalgaon assembly constituency alleged that the Prime Minister wants to continue as the Prime Minister and therefore he is trying to segregate the country in the name of Hindu and Muslim.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the modern Jinnah of our country," AIUDF MLA Mazibur Rahman said.

Earlier this week, The general secretary of the Assam-based All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and MLA from Sonai, Karim Uddin Barbhuiya talking tosaid that the surveys of the private madrasas in the state will be completed within 6 months.

In his statement to ANI, Barbhuiya said, "Survey of private madrasas will be completed within 6 months. Those that don't have students are being amalgamated. We're focusing on the infrastructure of madrasas".

It is important to note that the private madrasas in the state of Assam have been asked to provide all information about their institution, including the location of the institution and teachers' details to the state government by December 1 this year.

The Madrasas will have to submit all information, including the location of the institution, teachers' details, etc to the Secondary Education department of the state government by December 1 via the organizations under which they operate.

