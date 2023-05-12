AIUDF supremo Maulana Badruddin Ajmal meets Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, discusses alliance

Patna (Bihar) [India], May 12 : A delegation of All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) led by MP Maulana Badruddin Ajmal met with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday and discussed the politics of Assam along with several other topics.

The delegation comprised AIUDF supremo and MP Maulana Badruddin Ajmal, General Secretary (Political Affairs) and MLA of Sonai assembly constituency Karim Uddin Barbhuiya (Saju), General Secretary (Org.) and MLA Mankachar assembly constituency Aminul Islam, General Secretary and Dhubri MLA Nazrul Islam.

The AIUDF delegation was welcomed and felicitated by Minister of Bihar Government Dr Ashok Choudhury, JDU General Secretary Hritesharanjan and other party officials.

The discussion went on for an hour and a half.

AIUDF chief MP Maulana Badruddin Ajmal thanked Nitish Kumar for his effort and planning for the 2024 elections by uniting the anti-BJP forces across India. In the said meeting, there was a detailed discussion on the politics of Assam along with several other topics.

It has been decided that AIUDF will be part of the anti-BJP grand alliance led by Nitish Kumar in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Also, AIUDF will take an active role in strengthening the grand alliance.

AIUDF has decided to take a strong role in preparations for the 2024 General Elections when Nitish Kumar and other anti-BJP forces come together to oust the BJP from India.

The AIUDF delegation team also met former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav and Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor