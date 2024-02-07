Ajit faction files caveat in SC anticipating Sharad Pawar's plea against EC decision on NCP

New Delhi, Feb 7 The Ajit Pawar faction on Wednesday filed a caveat in the Supreme Court anticipating a possible move by the Sharad Pawar group to challenge the decision of the Election Commission (EC) recognising the party led by the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister as the "real" Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and allotting it the party's "clock" symbol.

Slamming the EC’s decision to hand over the party name and 'clock' symbol to the breakaway faction of Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra NCP-SP President Jayant Patil on Tuesday said: "Wherever Sharad Pawar goes, NCP goes with him… This (EC) decision is not correct. The EC ruling will not stand in the apex court, we are confident of getting a stay.”

Patil added that the party would challenge the February 6 EC ruling in the apex court, most likely by Wednesday.

In anticipation, the Ajit Pawar side has filed a caveat through advocate Abhikalp Pratap Singh, saying that it should be heard, before the top court proceeds to pass any order.

A caveat serves as a notice submitted to an appellate court by a litigant who wishes to be heard in case any orders are issued regarding an opponent's appeal that challenges the decision made by the lower judicial or quasi-judicial body.

The NCP split in July last year, with a faction led by Ajit Pawar rebelling against his uncle and NCP founder Sharad Pawar to join the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena Government in Maharashtra. After that, both sides laid claim to the party name and symbol.

