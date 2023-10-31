Akali Dal urged to lead for evolving strategy on saving Punjab waters

Chandigarh, Oct 31 Leading intellectuals, writers and academicians from across Punjab on Tuesday urged the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) to take the lead for an all-party initiative for evolving a joint strategy on safeguarding the interests of Punjab on river waters, the SYL canal and other major issues.

A resolution to this effect was passed at a special four-hour interactive session which the scholars, writers and academicians had with Sukhbir Singh Badal, SAD President, here.

The resolution said the political parties, especially the Panthic regional party the SAD, is duty bound to lead the battle for the interests of the state.

The participants in the session opposed the 'event-management' approach to serious issues facing Punjab and Punjabis as well as attempts for causing divisions and confusion among the people through divisive debates aimed at mutual mudslinging.

