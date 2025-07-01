Akhilesh Yadav celebrates birthday, Cong leaders Rahul Gandhi, Kharge extend greetings

Lucknow, July 1 Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav is celebrating his birthday on Tuesday with grand celebrations across Uttar Pradesh. Warm wishes poured in from across the political spectrum, including top Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge posted on X, “Heartfelt birthday wishes to the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and National President of the Samajwadi Party, Shri Akhilesh Yadav. I wish you excellent health and a long life.”

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, also took to X, saying, “The resounding voice of PDA @yadavakhilesh -- heartfelt birthday wishes and congratulations to brother! May you stay healthy, stay happy. We stand shoulder to shoulder with you in this fight for justice and equality.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, and BSP chief Mayawati also extended birthday greetings to the SP chief.

UP CM wrote on X, “Heartiest congratulations to former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav ji on his birthday.”

Akhilesh Yadav responded, saying, “Heartiest thanks for your wishes.”

Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya wrote, “Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to SP chief, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, MP Akhilesh Yadav ji on his birthday. May you have good health and long life with the blessings of Lord Shri Ram, Lord Krishna, and Lord of Gods Mahadev.”

BSP chief Mayawati also posted on X, “Heartiest congratulations to Samajwadi Party chief and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, currently MP Akhilesh Yadav ji, on his birthday. Many best wishes for a happy and long life.”

Born on July 1, 1973, in Saifai, Etawah, Akhilesh Yadav entered politics after studying engineering and has since carried forward the legacy of his father, late SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

He led the Samajwadi Party to power in the 2012 Assembly elections and served as the Chief Minister. However, the party suffered defeats in both the 2017 and 2022 assembly elections.

In the recent 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Akhilesh’s leadership helped the SP emerge as the third-largest party nationally, halting the BJP’s momentum in the state.

