Akhilesh Yadav demands 'Bharat Ratna' for Chaudhary Charan Singh

Paying his tributes to Chaudhary Charan Singh on the occasion of his birth anniversary, which is observed as National farmers' Day (Kisan Diwas) across the country, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday demanded Bharat Ratna for the former Prime Minister.

"Hearty tributes to the most respected Chaudhary Charan Singh ji, remembering him on his birth anniversary! Today, on the occasion of 'Kisan Diwas', we strongly demand to give 'Bharat Ratna' to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh ji, who dedicated his life for the farmers and the country," said the SP leader in a tweet today.

Earlier in the day, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also paid tributes to Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary and called him "strong voice of farmers' rights and interests".

In 2001, the government of India declared December 23, Chaudhary Charan Singh's birth anniversary, to be celebrated as National Farmers' Day.

The decision was taken to recognise Chaudhary Charan Singh's contribution to the upliftment of farmers and the development of the agriculture sector.

( With inputs from ANI )

