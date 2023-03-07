Akhilesh Yadav indicates a third front from Amethi in 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Signalling a non-Congress, non-BJP third front ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday attacked previous MPs of Amethi constituency and said that his party takes a pledge to eradicate poverty of the constituency.

Taking to Twitter, the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh said, "I was deeply saddened to see the plight of poor women in Amethi. VIPs have always won and lost here, yet the condition is like this here. Next time Amethi will not elect big people but people with big heart. SP takes a pledge to eradicate poverty of Amethi."

Akhilesh's tweet came after he visited the district on Sunday for the wedding of influential party leader and former UP minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati's daughter.

The Amethi parliamentary seat, was considered a Congress's citadel as former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi has remained a MP from the seat.

It is currenty represented by BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani, who defeated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in 2019 parliamentary elections.

While speaking to reporters here on Sunday, Yadav said, "Amethi is known to everyone. The politically educated know about Amethi very well. I got a chance to visit Amethi today. I would like to thank the public, who helped us [Samajwadi Party], in electing MLAs from the district."

The SP leader added that this is not his first visit to the district.

Aiming at Center he said, today inflation, unemployment, injustice is at its peak.

"If someone is poor then he cannot get justice in this government. The government could not answer even a single question raised by the opposition. Today the people of the government should come clean why the inflation is increasing," he added.

Without naming any industrialist, he said, "Bharatiya Janata Party, who used to brag by saying that because of their decisions an industrialist topped the list of rich people in the world. But now he nosedived in a way that now no one knows his place [in the list]."

Without taking the name, he also hit out at Amethi MP and BJP leader Smriti Irani.

He asked the people of the constituency to defeat her in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

"The 'Cylinder Waali' is the MP from this place. Definitely defeat her," he said.

Akhilesh also called on the general public to teach BJP a lesson in 2024 general elections.

He also said that the SP alliance will fight 80/80 Lok Sabha seats in the State.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor