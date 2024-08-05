Akhilesh Yadav on Waqf Board, Says ‘BJP To Snatch the Rights of Muslim Brothers’ (Watch Video)

Kannauj MP and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday, took snatching attack on Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government said he busy doing Hindu-Muslim or how to snatch the rights of Muslim brothers.

"BJP has no work except Hindu-Muslim or how to snatch the rights of Muslim brothers. The rights they have got, the right to freedom or the right to follow their religion, and the right to maintain their working system. We will oppose it," Akhilesh Yadav said.

Akhilesh Yadav Reacts to Likely Amendments to Waqf Board: ‘We Will Oppose It’

#WATCH | On media reports that the central government is likely to bring a bill to curb the powers of the Waqf Board over assets, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav says, "BJP has no work except Hindu-Muslim or how to snatch the rights of Muslim brothers. The rights they… pic.twitter.com/Gi07sqMWlg — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2024

The central government is all set to bring a Bill in Parliament to amend the 1995 law governing Waqf Boards. Sources said the government will amend the Wakf Act to ensure more accountability and transparency in the functioning of Waqf Boards and mandatory inclusion of women in these bodies. The amendment Bill will make it mandatory for Waqf Boards to register their properties with district collectors to ensure their actual valuation.

"We Samajwadis have seen Janeshwar Mishra from up close. He is such kind of leader who worked for farmers, poor, labours, deprived to restore their dignity. He worked on the principles of Samajwadi. His life was full of struggles. When he reached to pinnacle to power, he did not do away with the simplicity of his life. People from all sections of the society would meet him. He kept everyone together," SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Reacting to reports, AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday said the NDA government wants to take away the autonomy of the waqf board. He said the proposed amendments, as per reports, show that the Modi government wants to take away the autonomy of the Waqf Board. "It wants to interfere ... how to run waqf property. That itself is against freedom of religion," he told reporters.